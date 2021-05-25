Finding out about fame! Emily Blunt, Justin Timberlake and more celebrity parents have revealed their kids’ thoughts on their careers.

“It’s a strange thing to navigate, you know,” the actress told The Sunday Times in May 2021. “[My eldest daughter], Hazel, came home the other day and [my husband, John Krasinski, and I] were in the kitchen and she goes, ‘Are you famous?’ … We’ve never said that word in our house. We don’t talk about it.”

The Mary Poppins Returns star explained that “someone at school had clearly said it,” adding, “I was like, ‘Um, not really, I don’t think I am. Did someone say that to you, Haze?’ She said, ‘Yeah,’ but then she wouldn’t divulge much more, but it’s weird. It’s weird.”

Blunt and the Office alum don’t want Hazel and her younger sister, Violet, to learn about their parents’ life in the spotlight yet in order to keep them grounded. The couple plan to keep them from feeling “any more important or special or [feel like] there’s a glare on them any more than other kids.”

As for the little ones following in their parents’ footsteps one day, the London native told the outlet: “God, no! Please God, keep them off the stage.”

Timberlake also is intentional about making sure his and Jessica Biel’s sons, Silas and Phineas, can “stay [normal] kids as long as possible.”

The “Cry Me a River” singer told Dax Shepard in a January 2021 “Armchair Expert” podcast episode: “The hope is that we just keep instilling in them that we got really fun jobs, but it’s not who we are. Hopefully down the road, then that has more weight to it, I guess.”

The Grammy winner noted that he warned his eldest son that his role in the Trolls franchise might lead to attention from kids at school. Sure enough, Silas’ classmates did tell him: “Your dad is Branch.”

Shepard chimed in that he had similar conversations with his and Kristen Bell’s two daughters, Lincoln and Delta, about the actress’ Frozen role. “I know you’re proud and you should be able to say that, but I’m just warning you, that’ll probably make other kids jealous,” the Bless This Mess alum said. “They won’t know how to handle that feeling.”

Keep scrolling to read more celebrity parents’ comments about their kids’ concepts of fame, from Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry to Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda.