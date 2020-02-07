Zoe Saldana’s Kids Understand She’s Famous: I ‘Share Everything’

Keeping it real with her kids! Zoe Saldana wants her and her husband Marco Perego Saldana’s three sons to understand her fame.

“They might as well just grow up around it,” the actress, 41, told Us Weekly and other reporters on Thursday, February 6, of twins Cy and Bowie, 5, and Zen, 3, at Cadillac’s Annual Oscar Week Party to celebrate the 92nd Academy Awards. “Our kids grow up in their father’s studio when he’s making sculptures, playing with clay right by his feet. When I’m on set, getting my great makeup, they’re in the trailer with me inhaling all those fumes.”

The Marvel star went on to say that one of her twin sons often talk to their friends about how their mom “plays a superhero” in Guardians of the Galaxy. “I’m like, happy he says the word ‘plays,’ as opposed to, ‘My mom is a superhero.’ … When he says, ‘plays,’ that means that my son is now in control of our narrative and is on the same page as we are because we’ve shared everything with him. I guess it’s important.”

The Avatar star and the former professional soccer player, 40, welcomed Cy and Bowie in 2014, and they became big brothers when Zen arrived two years later. Now that their youngest is potty-trained, “the cost of diapers has reduced dramatically in” Zoe and Marco’s home.

The New Jersey native told Us, “Even though I’m not gonna miss smelling certain scents around the house, I do miss the fact that I don’t have any babies now. I have three boys, so now we’re getting acquainted in this phase in their lives. Every moment is a treat so you don’t want to miss anything.”

She and the artist, who wed in 2013, are raising their trio in a gender-neutral way. The couple don’t just buy “male and female toys,” but they “welcome healthy and truthful discourse,” Zoe told Us in April 2019.

Saldana explained at the time: “[The twins] made a comment two weeks ago like, ‘Boys are stronger than girls,’ because they’re in that stage of comparisons. And you have to take a moment and kind of put together an answer that they will understand. … [I want to] not bring all this charge that you have as an adult and as a woman into their lives. They’re a blank slate.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe