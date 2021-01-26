Justin Timberlake Worries About His Kids Being Treated Differently

Family first. Justin Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, have kept their kids out of the public eye in hopes of protecting their childhood.

“I try to be conscious of making sure we can live a life where we’re not weirdly private but we’re conscious of making sure they can be kids for as long as possible,” Timberlake, 39, said on the Monday, January 25, episode of the “Armchair Expert” podcast. “And not have the weight of somebody else treating them differently because of something that their parents do.”

The “Man of the Woods” singer, who shares sons Silas, 5, and Phineas, who was born last year, with Biel, 38, told host Dax Shepard that he is worried the couple’s career choices will affect how his boys make friends.

Shepard, who shares daughters Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 6, with wife Kristen Bell, agreed with the musician, sharing his own fear about fame influencing his kids’ lives.

“I have that great fear that kids are going to hang out with them solely because of that or resent them because of that,” the Parenthood alum, 46, said.

The Chips actor recalled having to tell his daughter that she might not want to tell everyone that her mom is Princess Anna from Frozen.

“I know you’re proud and you should be able to say that, but I’m just warning you, that’ll probably make other kids jealous,” Shepard remembered telling his little one. “They won’t know how to handle that feeling.

Timberlake admitted his role as Branch in the Trolls franchise led to him having a similar conversation with Silas.

“Yeah, we have this same thing where, like, the kids at school with my 5-year-old are like, ‘Your dad is Branch,’” he said. “For guys like us, you know, the hope is that we just keep instilling in them that we got really fun jobs, but it’s not who we are. Hopefully down the road, then that has more weight to it, I guess.”

The former ‘NSync singer opened up about his two sons earlier this month, confirming that he and Biel had welcomed a second child last year, while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Timberlake revealed that Silas likes golf and tennis, saying, “he’s fast and he’s active” and shared how he is adapting to being a big brother.

“Silas is super excited. Right now, he’s very much liking it,” he told Ellen DeGeneres. “But, you know, Phin can’t walk yet or chase him down, so, I don’t know, we’ll see what happens.”

The “SexyBack” crooner also revealed the couple’s baby’s name for the first time, saying the pair are “very grateful” for the addition of another son.

News broke in July 2020 that the Sinner actress had given birth to the couple’s second child. Brian McKnight was the first to confirm the news, telling Hollywood Life that the pair had a “new baby.”