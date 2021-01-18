Justin Timberlake spoke for the first time about the baby boy he and wife Jessica Biel welcomed last year.

The former boybander, 39, opened up about the couple’s second son in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres that’s set to air on Monday, January 18.

“Now listen, I’d completely forgotten this but you’re a dad again. You had another little child,” the Ellen DeGeneres Show host, 62, told her pal as they chatted via Zoom and she revealed she’d known about Biel’s secret pregnancy. “I think we were FaceTiming and you said, ‘Hey, do you want to know a secret?’ and then Jessica walked in and you put your hand on her stomach and you were like, ‘We’re having another baby!'”

“You’re one of the first people outside of our immediate family that we told,” Timberlake admitted of sharing the news with the comedian while they quarantined earlier last year during the coronavirus pandemic. “We were FaceTiming each other and we were like, ‘How are you doing?’ ‘I don’t know, how are you doing?'”

“I’d completely forgotten that because that’s how good of a secret-keeper I am,” the Finding Dory star replied, asking the “Say Something” singer to tell her his baby’s name and “vaguely how old he is.”

“Vaguely? Yeah, I’ll tell you his name. His name is Phineas and he’s awesome and he’s so cute and nobody is sleeping, but we’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier. Very grateful,” the Grammy winner replied.

He joked that he and Biel, 38, who also share son Silas, 5, “don’t see each other anymore” now that they have two kids.

“It’s a lot of fun but I guess the saying goes, ‘Go from a zone defense to a man-to-man very quickly,” he said, using a basketball analogy. “‘You go get that one, I’ll get this one.’ But it’s great and Silas is super excited. Right now, he’s very much liking it but, you know, Phin can’t walk yet or chase him down, so, I don’t know, we’ll see what happens.”

News broke in July 2020 that the Sinner actress had given birth to the couple’s second child. Brian McKnight was the first to confirm the arrival, telling Hollywood Life that the couple had “a new baby.”

That same month, Timberlake’s former ‘NSync bandmate Lance Bass told Entertainment Tonight that he’d seen pictures of the little one but wouldn’t share the baby’s sex or name, insisting that “Justin would kill me.”

In December, Jimmy Fallon gushed about the baby, telling ET that the couple’s baby is “so cute” and “adorable and already funny.”

Timberlake also spoke to DeGeneres about new music, revealing that he’s recorded a new song with Ant Clemons called “Better Days,” which they will perform during President-Elect Joe Biden‘s inauguration TV special on Wednesday, January 20, and said that he’s also been working on new music and is “close to having an album done.”