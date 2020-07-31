From boy band to family man! Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have shared some sweet family moments with their fans over the years.

The duo tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their first child, son Silas, three years later. In January 2018, the “Rock Your Body” singer admitted he was ready to give his little boy a sibling soon.

“I want to have as many kids as we can, if I’m being honest,” he said during an interview with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe at the time. “I’ve never felt more inept my life. You wake up and all of a sudden there’s this human being you’re responsible for. … I feel like the success of parenthood is feeling like I failed all day today, but I get to wake up tomorrow and do it again … and hopefully they turn out to be a good human being.”

One year earlier, Biel opened up about how becoming a mother changed her perspective on life.

“You think you’re a selfless person, and then you realize you’re not. These little people come around, and they require so much, and your schedule is really not your own, nor is it important anymore, and it’s very clear that it’s your life now revolving around this dude,” she told Marie Claire in July 2017. “I’m not that person who feels like, ‘Oh, my whole life changes for my kid,’ but it does.”

The happy couple’s private life became the subject of scrutiny in November 2019 when Timberlake was spotted drunkenly holding hands with Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright. One month later, the “Sexy Back” singer addressed his “strong lapse in judgment” and apologized to his “amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation.” An insider told Us Weekly later that month that Timberlake was working hard to redeem himself after the scandal.

“He has been so sweet to her and is making sure that Jessica knows how much she means to him. He is really making a big effort,” the source said at the time.

Nearly eight months later, singer Brian McKnight confirmed that the couple secretly “had a new baby” after fans noticed that Biel hadn’t shared full-body photos of herself on social media since March.

