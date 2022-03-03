The best birthday! Jessica Biel celebrated her 40th year with her husband, Justin Timberlake, and their two sons.

“Thinking of birthdays past and remembering all the amazing ones Justin and I spent solo,” the actress captioned a Thursday, March 3, Instagram slideshow. “Now celebrating 40 with [cake] and [balloons] with my other two favorite guys on the planet.”

The Minnesota native, who shares Silas, 6, and Phineas, 2, with the 41-year-old singer, went on to write, “Love you family. Thanks for all the birthday love. 40 feels fresh y’all.”

In the social media upload, the Sinner star held both of her boys with a smile. Biel showed off her cake, her homemade cards and her birthday sign as well.

“Happy birthday!!!” Zoe Saldana wrote on the Instagram post, while Zooey Deschanel wrote commented heart-eye emojis.

When Timberlake turned 40 in January 2021, the 7th Heaven alum rang in the special day with a touching Instagram tribute.

“There’s no one I have more fun with, have more laughs with, feel more deeply for and have more history with,” the Golden Globe nominee captioned a photo of the Tennessee native eating a stack of pancakes. “I honor you today, baby. And wish you the most creative and fulfilling year to date. Happy 40th, my love.”

Biel and the songwriter wed in October 2012 in Italy, becoming parents three years later when Silas arrived. The pair secretly welcomed Phineas in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The little one “wasn’t supposed to be a secret COVID baby,” the Stealth star told Dax Shepard in a June 2021 “Armchair Expert” podcast episode.

“COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left,” Biel explained at the time. “There was a moment there that [family members weren’t allowed in hospitals] at all, and I was really getting nervous about that situation. But yes, [Timberlake] was allowed [in the room]. I think if I had to be there alone, that would have been horrible. I would have been really scared.”

Two months prior, the Emmy nominee told Ellen DeGeneres that raising two kids with the “Sexy Back” singer has been “like, man-on-man defense,” adding, “One person’s here, one person’s over there. The balance of everything is very different and super hard … but it’s amazing.”

Keep scrolling to see Biel’s birthday bash with the Grammy winner and their children.