Family of four! Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have secretly welcomed their second child.

Brian McKnight told Hollywood Life on Friday, July 31, that the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer, 39, recently “had a new baby.” Biel, 38, has not posted any full-length photos of herself via social media since her birthday celebration in March.

Timberlake and the Sinner star — who tied the knot in 2012 — are also the parents of their 5-year-old son, Silas. The trio have been quarantined in Big Sky, Montana, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Timberlake shared in an interview with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe in 2018 that he was looking forward to having more children with Biel.

“I want to have as many kids as we can, if I’m being honest,” the “Man of the Woods” singer said at the time. “I’ve never felt more inept my life. You wake up and all of a sudden there’s this human being you’re responsible for.”

He added, “Everybody tells you that your life is going to change and you’re like, ‘Whatever, I got it.’ My wife and I — when we have a night off and we get into bed and we sit down and watch a movie or something, we’re like, ‘What did we do before this? Did we go out to dinner? Were we at a bar? What did we do before this?’ I feel like the success of parenthood is feeling like I failed all day today, but I get to wake up tomorrow and do it again … and hopefully they turn out to be a good human being.”

Timberlake made headlines in November 2019 when he was photographed holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright at a New Orleans bar. One month later, a source told Us Weekly that the “Cry Me a River” crooner was“making a big effort” for Biel to feel special.

“He has been so sweet to her and is making sure that Jessica knows how much she means to him,” the insider said at the time.