Getting out of town! Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel headed to the mountains to quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Out here social distancing with the fam and a lot of these 🌲🌲🌲,” Timberlake, 39, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, March 25. “I hope you guys are staying safe and healthy.”

The “Man of the Woods” singer shared a photo of his wife, 38, in the middle of a snow-filled mountainscape alongside their dog, and urged his followers to stay isolated.

“We need to stick together and look out for each other during this crazy time,” the Trolls star added.

Timberlake then told his fans to check out his Instagram Stories for “ways you can support your local communities.”

He linked to Feeding America, American Red Cross, Save the Children and World Central Kitchen’s donation pages.

“While there’s a lot of chaos and confusion right now, there’s also a lot of good and so many ways to help,” the Tennessee native continued via Instagram. “🙏🏼 Spread the word.”

The couple’s trip came a week after a source told Us Weekly that the “SexyBack” crooner was planning a tropical getaway for the Sinner actress after a rocky couple of months.

“Justin wants to do a beach vacation with Jessica, just the two of them to celebrate her birthday and have some alone time,” the insider told Us exclusively on March 12. “It’s been hard for them to plan because of various work commitments.”

The lovebirds enjoyed Biel’s birthday together on March 3, despite their bumpy road following Timberlake’s PDA scandal in New Orleans with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright in November 2019.

They celebrated the 7th Heaven alum’s 39th birthday with a pajama-themed party.

“Justin was dancing and making everyone laugh and doting on Jessica,” a source told Us about the bash. “He really made the night all about making her happy.”

The musician paid tribute to his love via Instagram on her day, writing, “Thanks for putting up with me when I smell funky after a round of golf or, when I smell funky in general. You are the mostest of the mostest, my love! I adore you.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.