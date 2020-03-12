On the mend. Justin Timberlake is looking to plan a tropical getaway with wife Jessica Biel after a bumpy couple months, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Justin wants to do a beach vacation with Jessica just the two of them to celebrate her birthday and have some alone time,” the source says. “It’s been hard for them to plan because of various work commitments.”

Biel celebrated her 39th birthday with a pajama-themed party earlier this month.

“Justin was dancing and making everyone laugh and doting on Jessica,” an insider told Us about the March 3 get-together. “He really made the night all about making her happy.”

The 7th Heaven alum thanked Timberlake, 39, for throwing the bash. “Thank you, you wonderful human, for really listening to me, and for throwing my kinda party,” she wrote via Instagram. “And thank YOU ALL for the birthday wishes. Feeling the love.”

The musician paid tribute to Biel, calling her the love of his life via Instagram.

“A new adventure every day and a treasure to me. I can’t wait to share many more of these with you,” he wrote. “Thanks for putting up with me when I smell funky after a round of golf or, when I smell funky in general. You are the mostest of the mostest, my love! I adore you.”

Back in November, Timberlake made headlines when he was photographed holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright during a night out in New Orleans with their castmates. While both parties denied anything romantic happened between the costars, “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer apologized for hurting Biel and their 4-year-old son, Silas.

“I displayed a strong lapse of judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar,” Timberlake wrote. “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

For more on Biel and Timberlake, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly on newsstands now!