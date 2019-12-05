



Speaking out. Justin Timberlake broke his silence on last month’s controversial hand-holding pics with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright on Wednesday, December 4.

In an Instagram statement, the “Can’t Stop The Feeling” crooner admitted that he felt it was “important to address the recent rumors that are hurting the people I love.” He apologized for his actions, but he denied that things escalated beyond what was captured in the photos.

“A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse of judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar,” Timberlake, 38, wrote on Wednesday night. “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son.”

The Grammy winner continued, “I apologize to my amazing wife [Jessica Biel] and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

Timberlake concluded his statement by noting how “incredibly proud” he is to be working on Palmer, adding that he is “looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it.”

Timberlake and Wainwright, 30, were photographed hanging out at The Absinthe House bar in New Orleans on November 21. In the photos obtained by The Sun, the costars were seen holding hands beneath a table, with Wainwright placing her hand on the “Supplies” singer’s knee.

Despite the seemingly cozy pics, a source confirmed to Us Weekly exclusively that Timberlake and Wainwright are “just friends.”

“Several cast members were there and it was just a cast gathering,” an eyewitness told Us on November 24. “Nothing remotely romantic is going on with Justin and Alisha. The whole cast is shooting out there and like to hang out together. They were very much in public and nothing inappropriate was happening.”

Timberlake tied the knot with Biel, 37, in Italy in October 2012. They welcomed their 4-year-old son, Silas, in April 2015.

Speaking with Today in 2018, Biel opened up about how the longtime loves have built a lasting romance. At the time, she admitted that “being devoted to the relationship is our biggest priority.”

“We’re lucky enough to go and stay in different places and live in different places while we work and that’s definitely part [of having a strong marriage],” she explained. “But, honestly, I just really feel like you have to work hard. That doesn’t change if you work at home or in an office or you’re on a tour. It doesn’t change, the work doesn’t change.”