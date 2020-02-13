Silas Randall need not cover his ears around his parents, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, because the couple made a pact to shield the 4-year-old from any tensions that may arise in their marriage.

“They agreed not to fight or argue in front of him,” a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The 10-time Grammy winner, 39, and the 7th Heaven alum, 37, welcomed their little guy in April 2015, two-and-a-half years after they tied the knot in Italy.

“Justin and Jessica have so much fun at home with him,” the source adds. “It’s very cute to see.”

Timberlake and Biel’s marriage hit a bump in the road in November 2019 when he was photographed holding hands with actress Alisha Wainwright during a boozy night out in New Orleans. However, an insider told Us at the time that the Palmer costars were “just friends.”

The “Mirrors” singer apologized to the Sinner executive producer and their family in a lengthy Instagram statement in December, writing in part, “I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior.”

The couple have since worked through their issues with the help of therapy. Another source told Us that Timberlake has been “bending over backwards” for Biel and “telling her she’s the hottest wife and mom in the world.”

Through it all, the pair have been keeping busy in their professional lives. The former ‘NSync member finished filming Palmer in December and recently released a song with Meek Mill titled “Believe.” The actress, for her part, has spent the past few weeks promoting The Sinner season 3, which premiered earlier this month.

For more details on Timberlake and Biel, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.