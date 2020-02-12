Justin Timberlake can’t stop the feeling … or the apologies. More than two months after his PDA scandal, the “Believe” singer is pulling out all the stops to mend his marriage to Jessica Biel.

“He’s bending over backwards to get Jessica to forgive him and to make sure he’s there for her and Silas,” a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly, referencing the couple’s 4-year-old son.

Timberlake, 39, and his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright made headlines in November 2019 when they were photographed holding hands at a bar in New Orleans. Nearly two weeks later, the 10-time Grammy winner issued a public apology to Biel, 37, on Instagram, acknowledging he “displayed a strong lapse in judgement” but insisting that “nothing happened between” him and Wainwright, 30.

In the weeks since then, the former ‘NSync member has been nothing but a devoted husband to Biel, whom he married in October 2012. The source tells Us that Timberlake has treated the actress to “flowers, massages and weekend getaways,” while a second insider adds, “He’s been sending Jessica lots of sweet texts and telling her she’s the hottest wife and mom in the world.”

The Social Network star even supported Biel at the season 3 premiere of The Sinner earlier this month, marking their first public event together since his scandal.

