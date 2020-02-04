Better together! Justin Timberlake supported Jessica Biel at the season 3 premiere of The Sinner at The London in West Hollywood on Monday, February 3.

The USA Network crime drama’s executive producer, 37, arrived solo on the red carpet at 7:30 p.m. and “appeared to be in good spirits,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly exclusively. The Grammy winner, 39, later joined her inside for the couple’s first event together since his PDA scandal in November 2019.

Timberlake wore a plaid navy suit, while Biel sported an oversize black-and-white blazer over a white button-up blouse and a black pencil skirt.

“They happily posed with their arms behind each other’s backs,” the eyewitness tells Us.

Once the screening began, the “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” singer took a seat next to the 7th Heaven alum inside the theater.

“He was eating popcorn and at one point leaned over to say something to her,” the onlooker says.

The pair later moved to the hotel’s bar area for the premiere afterparty. After watching part of the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings game on a TV near the restrooms, Timberlake made his way into the main party area as Biel mingled with other attendees.

“At one point, Justin rubbed Jessica’s back and handed her a Fiji mini water bottle,” the eyewitness tells Us. “Jessica continued to chat with the group and Justin stayed close by her side. Jessica appeared to be drinking water all night and Justin was not drinking anything.”

While the former ‘NSync member “appeared to be supportive and made sure [Biel] had everything she needed,” they “spent the majority of the evening apart from each other,” the onlooker reveals.

However, when they were together, they did not shy away from showing PDA. “One time when they passed each other, Justin grabbed Jessica’s hand and rubbed her back while she rubbed his lower back,” the eyewitness tells Us, noting that the duo left the afterparty together shortly after 10:30 p.m.

The Sinner stars Bill Pullman, Matt Bomer and Jessica Hecht told Us and other reporters at the premiere that Biel was a consummate professional while making season 3 and never brought Timberlake or their 4-year-old son, Silas, to the set.

“Everybody just feels so taken care of by her, and I think that’s rare for people with an EP to feel like they’re really watching,” Hecht, 54, told Us. “She truly cares, and she’s been there since day one.”

Timberlake made headlines in November 2019 when he was spotted holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright at a bar in New Orleans. Nearly two weeks later, he acknowledged his “strong lapse in judgement” in an Instagram post, but insisted “nothing happened between me and my costar.” He then apologized to “my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation.”

A source recently told Us exclusively that the couple are in therapy. “They believe it’s constructive for their relationship,” the insider said. “He is trying his hardest to prove himself.”