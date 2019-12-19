Justin-Timberlake-and-‘Palmer’-Costars-Wrap-Filming-After-PDA-Scandal





That’s a wrap! Justin Timberlake has completed filming for the upcoming movie Palmer nearly a month after making headlines for holding hands with his costar Alisha Wainwright, a source confirms to Us Weekly. And now, he is already onto the next project.

“Back at it,” the singer, 38, captioned an Instagram photo on Thursday, December 19, of himself in a recording studio.

Several members of the cast also indicated on social media that they have returned home from New Orleans, where they started shooting scenes in early November. Jesse C. Boyd shared a photo via Instagram in his native North Carolina on December 10. Actors Jake Brennan and Theodus Crane as well as members of the drama’s production and makeup teams have also uploaded posts from their home states.

Wainwright, for her part, is back in California too. Page Six published photos of the actress, 30, arriving at a Los Angeles airport on Monday, December 16.

Timberlake and Wainwright were photographed holding hands on November 21 during a night out at NOLA’s Old Absinthe House. She was also spotted resting her hand on his knee at one point. After the pictures surfaced, Wainwright’s rep told Us Weekly, “There is no validity to this speculation. They are working on a project together.” A source at the historic Bourbon Street bar, meanwhile, told Us, “Several cast members were there and it was just a cast gathering. Nothing remotely romantic is going on with Justin and Alisha. The whole cast is shooting out there and like to hang out together.”

The Grammy winner returned to the Palmer set three days after the PDA-filled outing. He broke his silence on the scandal via Instagram on December 4, writing, “I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior . I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son [Silas]. I apologize to my amazing wife [Jessica Biel] and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

A source later told Us exclusively that Biel, 37, encouraged Timberlake “to put out his statement on Instagram because she felt embarrassed by his actions and wanted him to take accountability.” A second insider noted that the 7th Heaven alum “was very upset” by her husband’s behavior with Wainwright “and thought it was completely inappropriate.”

Now, the former ‘NSync member seems to be back in good graces with Biel, to whom he has been married since 2012. He left flirty comments on two of her Instagram posts earlier this week, one of which included heart and heart-eye emojis.