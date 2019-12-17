



Back in her good graces? Justin Timberlake flirted with wife Jessica Biel in her last two Instagram posts, just weeks after a PDA scandal with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright made headlines.

“Need gift ideas for the yogi in your life?? I thought you might. My @gaiam gift guide is up on @amazon,” Biel, 37, captioned a boomerang of herself sitting on a balance chair and smiling on Monday, December 16.

Timberlake, 38, was quick to comment on the video, leaving two heart emojis and a heart eye emoji.

On Friday, December 13, the actress also posted a behind-the-scenes photo with a group during a Gaiam photo shoot. Under the photo, the “SexyBack” singer wrote “Squad” with another heart eye emoji.

The social media flirting comes nearly four weeks after he was spotted holding hands with Wainwright at a New Orleans bar on November 21.

On December 4, the “Mirrors” singer released a public apology on Instagram.

“A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse of judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar,” the 10-time Grammy winner wrote. “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it.”

Wainwright, 30, also released a statement through her rep. “There is no validity to this speculation,” the publicist stated. “They are working on a project together.”

An insider close to the Sinner star revealed exclusively to Us Weekly that she encouraged her husband to make a statement publicly because she was “embarrassed” by his actions.

“Jessica was very upset,” the source added. “She thought it was completely inappropriate.”

Timberlake and Biel have been married since 2012 and share one son, 4-year-old Silas.