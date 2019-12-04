Out on the town. Jessica Biel looked serious as she ran errands in Los Angeles just weeks after her husband, Justin Timberlake, made headlines for holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans.

The 7th Heaven alum, 37, was spotted on Tuesday, December 3, wearing ripped jeans and a black Moto jacket with an iced coffee in hand. Biel appeared solemn and concealed her face with sunglasses as she made her way across the street alone. Timberlake, 38, was seen one day earlier with a straight face as he continued filming the upcoming sports drama in Louisiana.

Pictures previously shared by Us Weekly in November showed the “Mirrors” singer sitting beside Wainwright, 30, on a balcony at Absinthe House in New Orleans. In one photo originally obtained by The Sun, the Shadowhunters star rested her hand on Timberlake’s leg. More footage from an onlooker showed the former boyband member with his arm around his costar’s waist.

Since news of the scandal broke, both Timberlake and Wainwright have insisted that their relationship is strictly professional. An insider told Us that the costars are “like brother and sister” and are “definitely not hooking up.”

“Several cast members were there and it was just a cast gathering,” a second source told Us shortly after the photos were published. “Nothing remotely romantic is going on with Justin and Alisha. The whole cast is shooting out there and like to hang out together. They were very much in public and nothing inappropriate was happening.”

A representative for Wainwright was also quick to shut down any romance rumors, telling Us exclusively, “There is no validity to this speculation. They are working on a project together.”

Though Biel has yet to speak out about the incident, the Sinner actress was seen for the first time after her husband’s scandalous night out on November 26. Biel made her way through a parking garage in Los Angeles with a subtle smile on her face, just days after Timberlake and Wainwright were caught holding hands.

The Limetown star and Timberlake tied the knot in October 2012 and share 4-year-old son Silas. One month before the “SexyBack” singer’s NOLA PDA moment, the couple appeared happy as ever at a Halloween party where Biel hilariously trolled her husband’s ‘NSync look.

