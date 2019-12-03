All business. Justin Timberlake looked gravely serious as he continued filming Palmer in Louisiana on Monday, December 2, more than a week after raising eyebrows with his PDA with costar Alisha Wainwright.

Photos first published online on November 23 showed Wainwright, 30, holding the 38-year-old’s hand under a table and resting her hand on his leg at New Orleans’ Absinthe House two days prior, and a video showed him putting his arm around her waist. An onlooker told The Sun that the “SexyBack” singer — who has been married to Jessica Biel since 2012 — grabbed Wainwright’s hand and put it on his knee and that she started gently stroking his leg.

But a source who was present at the bar that night contended that the duo are just friends. “Several cast members were there and it was just a cast gathering,” the source told Us Weekly on November 23. “Nothing remotely romantic is going on with Justin and Alisha. The whole cast is shooting out there and like to hang out together. They were very much in public and nothing inappropriate was happening.”

A second source told Us that Timberlake and the Raising Dion star are “like brother and sister” and are “definitely not hooking up,” revealing that she “has been dating an actor who lives in L.A.”

A seemingly upbeat Timberlake got back to work on Palmer on November 25, smiling outside a trailer in one photo from the set. The film, written by Cheryl Guerriero and directed by Fisher Stevens, follows a former high school football star who returns to his hometown after a stint in prison and ends up raising a young boy abandoned by his mother.

Biel, with whom he shares 4-year-old son Silas, was spotted out in Los Angeles that same day, grinning as she made her way through a parking garage.

The following day, Timberlake and Wainwright were spotted hanging out again, spending time together in a makeup trailer on set.

Scroll down for more photos of Timberlake filming his Palmer scenes on Monday, as well as more details about his PDA scandal.