Keeping things professional? Justin Timberlake and his costar Alisha Wainwright hung out in a trailer together on the set of Palmer, days after the pair were spotted holding hands at a New Orleans bar.

The Grammy-winner, 38, was photographed lounging around the set in a navy jumpsuit with a coffee cup in hand. He and Wainwright, 30, were seen sitting in the makeup trailer together. They left the trailer separately, with the Shadowhunters actress, who was wearing a pink cardigan, stepping away for a phone call.

In photos posted by The Sun on Saturday, November 23, the costars were seen chatting and drinking on a balcony at the Absinthe House on Bourbon Street. Timberlake and Wainwright held hands under the table and, at one point, the actress placed her hand on Timberlake’s knee.

A video of the pair at the bar showed the former boyband member with his arm around her waist. He appeared to be intoxicated and was seen holding onto a wall. Timberlake, who married Jessica Biel in October 2012, did not appear to be wearing his wedding ring. The 7th Heaven alum, 37, and the “Suit & Tie” singer share 4-year-old son Silas.

Following speculation about their cozy night out, a source who was present at the bar on Thursday, November 21, told Us Weekly exclusively that the two are “just friends.”

“Several cast members were there and it was just a cast gathering,” the source explained to Us. “Nothing remotely romantic is going on with Justin and Alisha. The whole cast is shooting out there and like to hang out together. They were very much in public and nothing inappropriate was happening.”

Timberlake and Wainwright are filming the drama Palmer, which tells the tale of an ex-college athlete who returns home after serving time in jail. When asked for comment, the actress’ rep told Us that “there is no validity” to the romance rumors.

“They are like brother and sister,” a second insider revealed to Us. “They are definitely not hooking up. She has been dating an actor who lives in L.A.”

Scroll down to see more photos of Timberlake and Wainwright hanging out together on set.