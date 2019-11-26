Jessica Biel Spotted for First Time Since Justin Timberlake PDA Scandal

Putting on brave face? Jessica Biel was spotted in Los Angeles for the first time since her husband, Justin Timberlake, made headlines for a night out with his costar Alisha Wainwright.

The 37-year-old 7th Heaven alum had a sly smile on her face as she made her way through a parking garage on Monday, November 25. Biel’s outing comes days after Timberlake, 38, was photographed holding hands with his Palmer costar in New Orleans.

In the pics previously shared by Us Weekly, the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer, who didn’t appear to be wearing his wedding ring, locked hands with the 30-year-old actress at The Absinthe House on Bourbon Street. In another photo, Wainwright can be seen resting her hand on Timberlake’s knee. While the images continue to make headlines, a source tells Us that the twosome are “just friends.”

“Several cast members were there and it was just a cast gathering,” the source told Us on Saturday, November 24. “Nothing remotely romantic is going on with Justin and Alisha. The whole cast is shooting out there and like to hang out together. They were very much in public and nothing inappropriate was happening.”

Wainwright’s representative also shut down romance rumors in a statement to Us: “There is no validity to this speculation. They are working on a project together.”

Timberlake and Biel, who wed in Italy in October 2012, have yet to publicly comment on the situation. The couple share 4-year-old son Silas.

Wainwright, for her part, has been “dating an actor who lives in L.A.,” according to a second source.

