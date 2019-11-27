



“She is in New Orleans doing some work, that is all. They are working on a movie together,” Jeff told the DailyMail on Wednesday, November 27. “I did not make anything of it, really. I am a music producer, so I am used to all the hoopla. This is the business we are in. This is how it goes.”

Jeff added that Alisha, who is filming the movie Palmer with Timberlake, 38, is a “free spirit.”

“I cannot be telling you whether or not she is in a relationship or things like that. She is a young lady, 30-years-old, she is living her life and doing what she has gotta do,” he told the outlet. “She has always been a big traveler and open-minded.”

Jeff concluded: “Even if there is something (going on) I would not know. When you are in show business, you separate family from the business. When you are at home with your family, you talk about other things. You don’t talk about this crazy stuff.”

Alisha and Timberlake, who is married to actress Jessica Biel, were seen together on the balcony of the Absinthe House on Bourbon Street on Thursday, November 21. In pictures obtained by Us Weekly, Alisha can be seen resting her hand on the “Cry Me a River” singer’s knee. Timberlake, who shares 4-year-old son Silas with Biel, also didn’t appear to be wearing his wedding ring in the snaps. While Timberlake has yet to publicly comment on the scandal, an insider told Us that the costars are “just friends.”

“Several cast members were there and it was just a cast gathering,” the source told Us on Saturday, November 24. “Nothing remotely romantic is going on with Justin and Alisha. The whole cast is shooting out there and like to hang out together. They were very much in public and nothing inappropriate was happening.”

Biel, meanwhile, was spotted in Los Angeles on Monday, November 25, wearing her ring. The 7th Heaven alum appeared to be in good spirits as she made her way through a parking garage.