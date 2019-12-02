Jana Kramer Weighs In on Justin Timberlake, Alisha Wainwright Scandal





Giving her take. Jana Kramer shared her thoughts on Justin Timberlake getting too close for comfort with his costar Alisha Wainwright at a New Orleans bar last month.

“It’s just wrong,” Kramer, 35, explained to her husband, Mike Caussin, and guest cohost Sara Cusick on her “Whine Down” podcast on Sunday, December 1. “It’s just because again, you’re putting yourself in a bad situation of basically like, hey, you’re inviting the next step if there’s a next step.”

The One Tree Hill alum continued by noting that she’s “held hands with people” that she was not dating before saying “I do” to Caussin, but Kramer argued that she’s “learned” that such behavior isn’t appropriate. She then admitted that she’d be less than thrilled if the 32-year-old Washington Redskins alum ever got handsy with another woman, adding: “I would slaughter you if your hands were on someone else.”

In defense of Timberlake, Caussin argued that many people tend to become more lovey-dovey when they drink. “Just seeing how drunk he was, who knows what was being said. Who knows the story,” he said. “All I’m saying is that there’s a little bit of a room somewhere in there for that.”

In photos posted by The Sun on November 23, Timberlake, 38, and Wainwright, 30, were spotted enjoying a night out at The Absinthe House on November 21. The Palmer costars were photographed holding hands, but Wainwright was also seen resting her hand on the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” crooner’s knee.

Despite the controversial shots, an onlooker at the bar told Us Weekly exclusively that the pair are “just friends.” The eyewitness noted that “several cast members” were also in attendance for the gathering.

“Nothing remotely romantic is going on with Justin and Alisha,” the source continued. “The whole cast is shooting out there and like to hang out together. They were very much in public and nothing inappropriate was happening.”

Timberlake tied the knot with wife Jessica Biel in southern Italy in 2012. They are the parents of 4-year-old son Silas.

This past June, the “Filthy” singer praised his longtime love while giving an acceptance speech for the Contemporary Icon award during the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony. “To my wife, who is here tonight and who has given me the greatest gift of love,” he said at the time.

“Our son is 4 now, and he’s dope too! I’ve written so many songs because of that, that I’m so proud of and I just … I’m extremely humbled,” he continued. “I hope that I can represent this award for all of you.”