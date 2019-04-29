His No. 1 fans! From concert venues to golf greens, Jessica Biel will take any chance she can to cheer on her husband, Justin Timberlake — and this time, their 4-year-old son, Silas, tagged along for the fun.

The Sinner actress, 37, and the little boy accompanied the “Say Something” crooner, 38, to the PGA Tour Champions Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf event at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Missouri, on Saturday, April 27, and couldn’t have looked happier to be by his side.

In a video posted to the official Instagram account for the PGA, Timberlake held Silas as he walked off the golf green while the two waved to onlookers. Timberlake looked proud as he smiled at his son.

The 7th Heaven alum, meanwhile, could be seen chatting with other attendees while she watched Timberlake take a few swings on the eight hole during the second round. The outing was a rarity for Timberlake and Biel, who don’t often take Silas to public events. They have, however, shared a few social media posts, though his face is almost always covered.

Their golf appearance comes two weeks after the former boybander wrapped up his Man of the Woods tour. Biel took to Instagram ahead of the concert at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, to gush over Timberlake at the time.

“Hey Tennessee kid. I’m being quiet because you’re in the next room. It’s your last show, it’s the last Man of the Woods show tonight. And I would say that I’m so proud of you but I feel like that’s the understatement of the century and that somehow that I take ownership to what you’ve done this past year and a half,” Biel said in a video backstage. “I just am in absolute awe of you every night to see you up there in your glory, doing what you’ve been put on this Earth to do.”

The Minnesota native — who wed Timberlake in October 2012 — continued: “You inspire me, you inspire Silas. You inspire everyone around you — all of your fans, all of your friends and family — to work as hard and as with so much passion as you do. You are truly a sight to behold. I’m so happy that you’re going to get some time off. I’m so happy for you and for us.”

Timberlake, for his part, had an emotional response to her sweet tribute. “I mean… I’m not crying. You’re CRYING! I can’t with this message. I love you so much,” he wrote in the comments section.

Scroll down to see photos from Biel and Timberlake’s golf adventures!