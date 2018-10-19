Happy anniversary, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! Six years ago the couple tied the knot in a romantic Italian ceremony that had Timberlake serenading his bride as she walked down the aisle in a pink Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown.

“Our ceremony was really beautiful. It was very much us, it was very much who we are as people,” Biel told Entertainment Tonight in 2012. “It was different. It went off without a hitch.”

Since then, the couple, who share 3-year-old son Silas, have flaunted their PDA on red carpets, shared flirty messages through social media and have made it known that they are each other’s biggest fans.

“He’s such an incredible artist and I know I’m biased, but I really am his No. 1 fan,” Biel told E! in 2016.

