Keeping the spark alive one Instagram comment at a time. Jessica Biel couldn’t help but get flirty when she saw a perfect opening on husband Justin Timberlake’s post.

“Doing work… on my book. Pre-order in the link up top,” Timberlake, 37, captioned a picture of himself looking fiercely at his computer on Monday, October 1, which set a spark off for Biel, 36.

“My wordsmith at work,” the Sinner actress wrote in the comments section. “Always in awe of your big … brain.”

And though Timberlake didn’t reply to her, followers of the 10-time Grammy winner couldn’t help gush over the playful couple.

“Y’all are so much fun in how you play with each other,” one commenter wrote. Another added: “That’s the kind of positivity we needed this monday.”

Timberlake and Biel — who wed in October 2012 and share 3-year-old son Silas — aren’t shy to show their affection both publicly and via social media.

The two most recently stunned as they walked the red carpet together at the 2018 Primetime Emmy awards. While chatting with interviewers on the red carpet at the September event, The “Can’t Stop the Feeling” crooner gushed over his wife, who was nominated for Lead Actress in a Limited Series for her role in The Sinner.

“I’m more geeked out than she is,” Timberlake said. “I found out about the nomination before she did — she was in Europe, actually, when the nominations came out — but, yeah, I was there to watch her option this and develop it from scratch … I saw how much she put into it. And so, I’m just so proud to be here and see this happen for her.”

