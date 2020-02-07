Justin Timberlake is back in music mode. Nearly three months after his PDA scandal, the 10-time Grammy winner released his new single with Meek Mill, “Believe,” on Friday, February 7.

The uplifting hip-hop song and its powerful music video showcase Timberlake, 39, singing the chorus and Mill, 32, rapping the verses.

“You know I still believe, still believe in you and me / ‘Cause every night I go to sleep, go to sleep / I can see it like a movie in my dreams,” the “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” singer croons. “Put my face in the dirt on the ground / Still I race off to take back the crown, yes / You can break my body / But you can’t lock the soul of a man down.”

Mill teased via Instagram in December 2019 that he had a collaboration with Timberlake on the way when he shared a soundless black-and-white clip of them on a music video set. He captioned the post, “I hope you still believe in me @justintimberlake 2020 gone be different.”

The “Going Bad” rapper officially announced the track on Wednesday, February 5, with a series of music video previews that he shared across his social media platforms. “This song for motivational purposes only! Meek x @justintimberlake #believeinme,” he wrote.

Timberlake also has duets with Lizzo and SZA in the works. He told Entertainment Tonight in October 2019 that he wanted to start working with “young, fresh people,” and teased that his upcoming song with the “Juice” singer, 31, is “flames.”

“Believe” is the first single that the former ‘NSync member has released since July 2018, when he dropped the standalone “SoulMate” in the midst of his Man of the Woods tour.

After the tour wrapped in April 2019, Timberlake was cast as the lead in the movie Palmer alongside Alisha Wainwright. The costars made headlines in November when they were photographed holding hands and getting cozy at a bar in New Orleans during a break from filming. Wainwright’s rep later told Us Weekly, “There is no validity to this speculation. They are working on a project together.”

The former Mouseketeer broke his silence on the scandal in December, writing on Instagram that he “displayed a strong lapse in judgement” and “drank way too much” the night the photos were taken. He also apologized to his “amazing wife,” Jessica Biel, and their 4-year-old son, Silas, “for putting them through such an embarrassing situation.”

The couple, who wed in October 2012, appear to be on good terms again in wake of the controversy. Timberlake supported Biel, 37, at the season 3 premiere of her show The Sinner on Monday, February 3, where they were all smiles while posing for photographers.