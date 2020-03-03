A special celebration! Justin Timberlake honored wife Jessica Biel’s 38th birthday by throwing her a sweet pajama-themed party. Timberlake, 39, hosted the intimate celebration at the couple’s Los Angeles home. “Justin was dancing and making everyone laugh and doting on Jessica,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “He really made the night all about making her happy.”

The 7th Heaven alum teased an inside look at her birthday festivities in a new Instagram post, where the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” crooner is pictured presenting Biel with a cake. In one of the photos, the longtime loves are shown smiling from ear to ear as they hold each other close.

“Celebrating my birthday in style… and by that I mean, in pajamas,” the Sinner executive producer captioned her post on Tuesday, March 3. “I made Justin PROMISE not to sing Happy Birthday to me, so he improvised. Sorry you can’t hear it, but I’m still laughing 😂.”

Biel continued, “Thank you, you wonderful human, for really listening to me, and for throwing my kinda party. And thank YOU ALL for the birthday wishes. Feeling the love.”

In the Limetown star’s Instagram Stories, she revealed that Timberlake and their 4-year-old son, Silas, surprised her with a specially cooked breakfast of scrambled eggs mixed with avocado and a side of bacon and doughnuts. “My boys know me SO well,” she wrote on Tuesday along with the pic. “Just came downstairs to this perfect birthday breakfast.”

The day before, Biel revealed that she kicked off her birthday celebrations early by chowing down on a gigantic slice of cake. “It’s a cake-bigger-than-my-face kind of (pre-)birthday…,” she captioned the pic of her gasping while staring at the massive baked item on Monday, March 2.

Timberlake and Biel came together to honor the BoJack Horseman alum after a bumpy couple of months. In November 2019, the “Sexyback” singer was photographed holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright during a night out in New Orleans with some of their colleagues. The viral images showed the pair holding hands beneath a table, and the 30-year-old Raising Dion actress was even seen resting her hand on Timberlake’s knee.

After a source told Us Weekly that Timberlake and Wainwright were “just friends,” the Friends With Benefits actor issued an apology for his actions via Instagram on December 4. He noted that he “displayed a strong lapse of judgment,” but indicated that “nothing happened” with Wainwright. “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior,” he added.

In January, an insider told Us that Timberlake “is trying his hardest to prove himself” to Biel after the scandal. “Justin knows exactly what Jessica wants to hear to relieve any stress,” the source revealed, noting that the pair are in therapy together. “They believe it’s constructive for their relationship.”

Scroll down to see photos from Biel’s birthday celebration.