Making his day matter! Jessica Biel posted a touching tribute to her son, Silas, with husband Justin Timberlake as he celebrated his 5th birthday.

“This little man is 5 today!” the actress, 38, captioned a Wednesday, April 8, Instagram photo of her holding Silas over her shoulder. “We’re at home, covered in legos and birthday cake right now… but I just found this pic on my phone from last summer and it made me so happy.”

Biel noted that their family wanted to ring in her son’s special day by giving back. “To celebrate his big birthday, we’re supporting @savethechildren and @feedingamerica, who are doing so much good work to keep kids and families healthy and fed during this time,” she continued. “Scroll through your old pictures today and post something that brings you a little bit of joy! Sending lots of love to you all…”

Timberlake, for his part, reposted the 7th Heaven alum’s photo on his Instagram Story on Wednesday. “Our dude is 5!!” the 39-year-old singer wrote, adding a mind-blown emoji.

Biel and the Trolls World Tour star tied the knot in October 2012 and welcomed Silas in April 2015.

Earlier this month, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the couple are appreciating their alone time during quarantine after weathering his PDA scandal. “Although the pandemic is very stressful, Jess is trying to look on the bright side of things and thinks the extra downtime that comes along with the situation is great for her and Justin’s relationship,” a source said. “They of course both have their moments of being irritated, but it has ultimately brought them closer and having the main focus be each other and Silas has been a good thing.”

The family has been cooking, watching movies and playing games. “They’re enjoying being healthy and safe together,” the insider told Us.

Timberlake posted a shot in the mountains in March while mentioning that he was “social distancing with the fam.”

Biel celebrated her birthday in March, at which time the Grammy winner threw her a pajama party at their L.A. home. According to a source, “He really made the night all about making her happy.”

