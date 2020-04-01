Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Are Enjoying Being Together During Quarantine

For Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, being quarantined together is exactly what the doctor ordered. After a rocky five months — the singer was seen drinking and holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright last November — the pair are on better terms, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Although the pandemic is very stressful, Jess is trying to look on the bright side of things and thinks the extra downtime that comes along with the situation is great for her and Justin’s relationship,” says the source. “They of course both have their moments of being irritated, but it has ultimately brought them closer and having the main focus be each other and [son] Silas has been a good thing.”

The duo and their 4-year-old, who are self-isolating up in the mountains due to the global coronavirus outbreak, are keeping busy with activities like watching movies, playing games and cooking, says the source. “They’re enjoying being healthy and safe together.”

Still, things aren’t back to where they were — yet. The former boy-bander, 39, and the Sinner star, 38, have been keeping up with their therapy sessions via FaceTime and Skype, says the source. “They make time to work on themselves and open up about their issues.”

The irony is that in this extraordinary time of a pandemic, things seem to be getting back to normal for the couple of nearly eight years. “As a whole, they are having fun and have been getting along,” adds the source. “They are doing well and are happy.”

For more on Timberlake and Biel’s quarantine, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

With reporting by Carly Sloane