



Justin Timberlake is “on his best behavior” with wife Jessica Biel as they prepare to spend Christmas together after he made headlines with his PDA photo scandal, a source told Us Weekly exclusively.

“Jessica and Justin are spending the holiday together and she is really ready for some alone time with him,” the source told Us. “He has been so sweet to her and is making sure that Jessica knows how much she means to him. He is really making a big effort.”

The “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer, 38, made headlines a month ago when he was photographed holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright at a New Orleans bar on November 21.

Wainwright, 30, was spotted with her hand on his knee and Timberlake also played with her hands under their table, while a video showed the singer and actor putting his hand around the actress’ waist. He appeared to have been drinking heavily and was unsteady on his feet as he leaned on a wall for support.

The Friends With Benefits star, who has been married to Biel for seven years and shares son Silas, 4, with the actress, later took to Instagram to apologize for his actions, saying that he felt it was “important to address” the speculation over the pics, as the rumors “are hurting the people I love.”

“A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse of judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar,” he wrote. “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son.”

“I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be,” he added. “This was not that.”

The source told Us that “Jessica gets bothered when Justin seems like he’s on his phone for too long and she still has her suspicions, but he is insisting that nothing happened and has been telling her that she has zero reason not to trust him.”

“She has made it known that she is not happy with him drinking too much and for acting the way that he did,” the insider continued. “He knows he messed up and has been on his best behavior.”

A source previously told Us that the 7th Heaven alum, 38, pushed her husband to post his public apology “because she felt embarrassed by his actions and wanted him to take accountability.”

But another insider revealed that she is still bothered by the incident.

“Justin and Jessica are focused on mending any issues in their relationship right now, but Jessica is still in a place where she’s very hurt and upset with Justin,” the insider told Us earlier this month. “She hasn’t fully forgiven him and isn’t letting him off easy.”