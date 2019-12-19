Jessica Biel Hasn’t ‘Fully Forgiven’ Justin Timberlake After PDA Scandal





Ready to move forward? Jessica Biel isn’t quite over Justin Timberlake’s recent PDA scandal with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright.

“Justin and Jessica are focused on mending any issues in their relationship right now, but Jessica is still in a place where she’s very hurt and upset with Justin,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She hasn’t fully forgiven him and isn’t letting him off easy.”

The 7th Heaven alum, 37, and the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” crooner, 38, know that there’s “work required” to “get back to a good place as a couple” after Timberlake was photographed last month holding hands with the 32-year-old Raising Dion actress. The incident took place on November 21 while they were out at New Orleans’ Old Absinthe House. According to photos first posted by The Sun, Wainwright was also pictured resting her hand on Timberlake’s knee.

In the wake of the scandal, Us confirmed that the costars are “just friends.” But an insider told Us on December 11 that Biel believed her longtime love’s behavior was “completely inappropriate.” The Sinner actress was also “very upset and embarrassed” by Timberlake’s actions.

Timberlake broke his silence on the matter through a statement he shared via Instagram. He apologized for his behavior and shut down speculation that he crossed additional lines with Wainwright. The former ‘NSync member also noted that he thought it was “important to address” the rumors head on because of the impact its had on his loved ones.

“A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse of judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar,” his December 4 statement read. “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son.”

The Social Network actor continued, “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

Biel “encouraged” her husband of seven years, with whom she also shares 5-year-old son Silas, to issue his Instagram statement, a source told Us on December 10. The Limetime star wanted for Timberlake to “take accountability” for his actions.

Wainwright, meanwhile, has not publicly commented on the controversy. However, last month, her father, Jeff Wainwright, spoke out in defense of the Shadowhunters alum.

“She is in New Orleans doing some work, that is all. They are working on a movie together,” he told the Daily Mail on November 27. “I did not make anything of it, really. I am a music producer, so I am used to all the hoopla. This is the business we are in. This is how it goes.”

Us reported on Thursday that Timberlake and Wainwright wrapped filming on Palmer nearly a month after the scandal broke.

Timberlake’s rep could not immediately be reached for comment.