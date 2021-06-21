There he is! Justin Timberlake gave the first glimpse of his and Jessica Biel’s second son, Phineas, on Sunday, June 20.

“Being a dad is better than I ever could have imagined,” the Grammy winner, 40, captioned an Instagram slideshow. “Thankful to my dads and my grandfathers for leading the way, making the sacrifices for me to live out my dreams and for teaching me that REAL LIFE happens in all the little moments. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!!!”

While the “Sexy Back” singer shared photos of his own father figures, he also included sweet moments with his sons. (Timberlake also shares Silas, 6, with Biel, 39.) The Tennesse native held his eldest in one shot, then played video games with both in another.

Biel “salute[d]” her husband in a post of her own, writing, “Baby, you are the moon, the stars and the sour cream pound cake of my life. You put a roof over our heads and then fix it when the homemade rocket goes terribly wrong. You put food on the table, so the baby can throw it under the table. You let us use the couch as an indoor trampoline even though we have one outside. You love the noise and the chaos of it all even though you’ve worked all night [and] are trying to sleep. We are grateful for you for all the big things and the things we don’t see. Thank you for making it so fun. We love you dearly.”

Us Weekly confirmed in July 2020 that the couple had secretly welcomed baby No. 2 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actress did not intend for her little one’s arrival to be kept under wraps, she told Dax Shepard on June 14.

“It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left,” the Minnesota native explained during an “Armchair Expert” podcast episode. “There was a moment there that there was nobody allowed at [hospitals] all and I was really getting nervous about that situation. But yes, [Timberlake] was allowed. I think if I had to be there alone, that would have been horrible. I would have been really scared.”

When Shepard, 46, told Biel that he had a “great” doctor to recommend for vasectomies, the Sinner star replied, “No way!” The 7th Heaven alum explained that she and Timberlake were focusing on raising two kids for the time being.

“I feel like I’m just coming out of that sort of black hole of breast-feeding, naps, diaper, bed. Breast-feeding, naps, diaper, bed,” Biel told the Parenthood alum at the time. “That sort of cycle you’re in when you have these little, tiny people and trying to figure out when I sort of join the world again and when I join my business again. I don’t even know to be away from this person.”