Jessica Biel celebrated Father’s Day with a sweet tribute to husband Justin Timberlake that featured photos of their two sons.

“Major love to all the Daddy’s out there today!” the Candy star, 41, captioned photos via Instagram on Sunday, June 18. “And to one, very near and dear to us, who loves us for who we are no matter how many times we interrupt the sports, the sleep, the silence or the sanity. We love you and your tender heart more than we can say. Happy Father’s Day, baby!”

Biel, who tied the knot with Timberlake in 2012, included photos of Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2. One showed the boys watching TV while sitting on plastic animal-shaped stools. Other’s showed Timberlake, 42, holding each of his sons, throwing one into the air on the beach and holding another close while looking at a snowy mountain-scape.

Biel also revealed Silas’ card to the “Rock Your Body” singer. “Happy F Day! I love you,” the little boy wrote on an orange card. Silas drew himself and his dad on the front of his creation.

“My greatest gifts!!! 😍😍😍,” Timberlake commented.

The Trolls star shared his own tribute to his father and stepdad on Sunday. “When I became a dad, I realized what an important role these two incredible humans have played in my life,” he wrote via Instagram. “I’m so very grateful to have not ONE but TWO dads to learn from and lean on. I love you both so much!! Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads, Daddies, and Papas out there!!! 🙏🏻.”

Timberlake has been just as supportive of his wife. On Mother’s Day last month, he gushed about Biel.

“This human right here 🙏🏻 Mom, partner, brilliant, beautiful, badass,” the former ‘Nsync crooner wrote via Instagram at the time. “You are always there for me and these boys no matter the time of day or night. I’m in awe of you and beyond grateful that you are ours. We love you, Mommy!”

Timberlake signed his note from “Your baby boys and the big kid you said yes to.”

The Cruel Summer executive producer loves being a boy mom, but she worries about being a teenage boy mom one day.

“I am devastatingly nervous about it,” Biel told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month when speaking about Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2, growing up. “God, I mean, it’s terrifying what’s going to happen to these kids.” she asked. “What they have to go through with puberty, it’s hard being a kid. I tell my 8-year-old that all the time.”

Biel continued: “I’m like, ‘Dude, it’s hard being 8. I get it.’ And then I’m [trying to] help him see that it’s hard being 41. He’s just looking at me like, ‘What? You don’t matter.’”