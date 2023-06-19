Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Holidays With Us

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Share Rare Photos of Sons Silas and Phineas on Father’s Day: ‘My Greatest Gifts!’

By

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Jessica Biel celebrated Father’s Day with a sweet tribute to husband Justin Timberlake that featured photos of their two sons.

“Major love to all the Daddy’s out there today!” the Candy star, 41, captioned photos via Instagram on Sunday, June 18. “And to one, very near and dear to us, who loves us for who we are no matter how many times we interrupt the sports, the sleep, the silence or the sanity. We love you and your tender heart more than we can say. Happy Father’s Day, baby!”

Prince-William--Eric-Decker-and-More-Stars-Celebrate-Father-s-Day-2023--See-Photos -530

The Best! How Prince William, Eric Decker and More Celebrated Father's Day

Read article

Biel, who tied the knot with Timberlake in 2012, included photos of Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2. One showed the boys watching TV while sitting on plastic animal-shaped stools. Other’s showed Timberlake, 42, holding each of his sons, throwing one into the air on the beach and holding another close while looking at a snowy mountain-scape.

Justin Timberlake and son
Courtesy of Jessica Biel/Instagram

Biel also revealed Silas’ card to the “Rock Your Body” singer. “Happy F Day! I love you,” the little boy wrote on an orange card. Silas drew himself and his dad on the front of his creation.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock

“My greatest gifts!!! 😍😍😍,” Timberlake commented.

The Trolls star shared his own tribute to his father and stepdad on Sunday. “When I became a dad, I realized what an important role these two incredible humans have played in my life,” he wrote via Instagram. “I’m so very grateful to have not ONE but TWO dads to learn from and lean on. I love you both so much!! Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads, Daddies, and Papas out there!!! 🙏🏻.”

Jessica Biel Justin Timberlake Family Pics Before Baby No 2

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake’s Family Album

Read article

Timberlake has been just as supportive of his wife. On Mother’s Day last month, he gushed about Biel.

“This human right here 🙏🏻 Mom, partner, brilliant, beautiful, badass,” the former ‘Nsync crooner wrote via Instagram at the time. “You are always there for me and these boys no matter the time of day or night. I’m in awe of you and beyond grateful that you are ours. We love you, Mommy!”

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's sons
Courtesy of Jessica Biel/Instagram

Timberlake signed his note from “Your baby boys and the big kid you said yes to.”

The Cruel Summer executive producer loves being a boy mom, but she worries about being a teenage boy mom one day.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Through the Years - 051

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Relationship Timeline

Read article

“I am devastatingly nervous about it,” Biel told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month when speaking about Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2, growing up. “God, I mean, it’s terrifying what’s going to happen to these kids.” she asked. “What they have to go through with puberty, it’s hard being a kid. I tell my 8-year-old that all the time.”

Biel continued: “I’m like, ‘Dude, it’s hard being 8. I get it.’ And then I’m [trying to] help him see that it’s hard being 41. He’s just looking at me like, ‘What? You don’t matter.’”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Related Stories