Prince William, Eric Decker and more famous dads were showered with love on Father’s Day 2023.

The Prince of Wales, 40, celebrated the Sunday, June 18, occasion by releasing a new portrait with all three of his children. William and wife Princess Kate share sons Prince George, 9, and Prince Louis, 5, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 8. In the picture, taken by Millie Pilkington, the three little ones were all smiles as they sat beside their dad on the grounds of Windsor Castle. The foursome all adorably matched in blue.

Ahead of the special holiday, William also opened up to London’s The Times about his new Royal Foundation project to combat homelessness and how he teaches the young princes and princess about such a serious issue.

“When I left this morning, one of the things I was thinking was, ‘When is the right time to bring George or Charlotte or Louis to a homeless organization?’ I think when I can balance it with their schooling, they will definitely be exposed to it,” the Duke of Cornwall told the outlet in an interview published on Saturday, June 17. “On the school run, we talk about what we see. When we were in London, driving backwards and forwards, we regularly used to see people sitting outside supermarkets and we’d talk about it.”

He continued: “I’d say to the children, ‘Why are they there? What’s going on?’ I think it’s in all our interests, it’s the right thing to do, to expose the children, at the right stage, in the right dialogue, so they have an understanding. They [will] grow up knowing that actually, do you know what, some of us are very fortunate, some of us need a little bit of a helping hand, some of us need to do a bit more where we can to help others improve their lives.”

Decker, 36, kicked off Father’s Day with an intimate breakfast with his wife, Jessie James Decker, and their three children: Vivianne, 9, Eric Jr., 8, and Forrest, 5. The former football player was even surprised by sweet notes from his kids, who filled out “All About My Dad” worksheets. Vivianne and her brothers also signed their names on a joint holiday card.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, for his part, spent the day preparing to welcome baby No. 2 with wife Peta Murgatroyd.

“It’s go time,” the Dancing With the Stars alum, 43, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, sharing a hospital selfie. “Made it to LA from Napa in record time! [Courtesy] of (about to be thrice) grandpa Sasha.”

He added: “@petamurgatroyd is the fantastic unicorn that she is and I can’t wait for another one of her best creations! She is an absolutely amazing boy mom and about to birth another lucky man into this world.”

Chmerkovskiy and the Peta Jane Beauty founder, 36, announced in January that they are expecting their rainbow baby after past miscarriages. Murgatroyd, who also shares 6-year-old son Shai with her husband, teased hours earlier on Saturday that she had started to experience contractions.

