Her little miracle is almost here! Peta Murgatroyd reflected on the end of her miraculous second pregnancy following years of fertility struggles.

“It’s been a long ride for our family. Each day of those two and a half years I prayed for a miracle. I really was reluctant sharing this footage, but I realized this is my journey … not a pretty journey but … MY journey. I am a changed woman from these events, I think a better woman,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 36, wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 9, alongside clips of the moment she learned she is expecting another baby. “Today I am happy and content, I am grateful and won’t take things for granted.”

She added: “I never thought this day at 39 weeks would come. It was an infatuation to be pregnant with my second child, I thought I needed it for my soul, to be full and whole. What I needed to realize and come to terms with was the fact that I am whole, I have a beautiful healthy family who love me and that I wasn’t able to see.”

The Peta Jane Beauty founder and husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy announced in January that Murgatroyd is pregnant with the couple’s rainbow baby after previous miscarriages, failed IVF cycles and fertility struggles. The duo are already parents to 6-year-old son Shai.

“It wasn’t like I was jumping up out of the bathroom, like, ‘Oh, my God, I can’t wait to [tell everyone].’ It was almost like I was scared,” the New Zealand native exclusively told Us Weekly in March of finding out that she is pregnant. “It was a positively scary moment for me because it wasn’t something that I was sure of. It wasn’t something that I knew would last. I definitely wanted to, just sort of, hide my emotions a little bit and just kind of put a protective shield around myself to not let myself get too excited before this [turned] into something real.”

Murgatroyd, who is due later this month, noted on Friday that she is “forever wrapped up in gratitude” to soon hold her second son in her arms.

“To my beloved @shai.Aleksander you have been my light and greatest joy through all of this,” she concluded in her social media upload of her firstborn. “Coming home to you with bad news only lifted my spirits high and made me want to be a better mother to you. You’re my world, and when your baby brother comes my biggest dream will be realized seeing you hold him and look into his eyes.”

Chmerkovskiy, 43, who married Murgatroyd in 2017, is equally excited to become a parent for the second time.

“It’s an incredible thing. The Chmerkovskiy clan is really going through a renaissance at the moment,” the Dance With Me founder told Us in January, shortly after brother Val Chmerkovskiy welcomed his first child with wife Jenna Johnson. “I cannot wait for this next generation.”

Maksim added at the time: “[Peta and my] kids are gonna be six years apart, which is basically the exact same distance that Val and I have. Plus, Val’s son is born in January, and my son and I are Capricorns [too]. There are a lot of these [similarities and] I have a picture where I’m holding Val when he was a newborn and I was 6, and then we put it side by side with a picture of my son, who’s 6, holding Val’s son, who’s a newborn, and it was amazing.”