DWTS’ Peta Murgatroyd Details ‘Hardest’ Part About IVF Journey, Injections

Trusting the process. Petra Murgatroyd got candid with fans about the challenges of IVF as she tries to get pregnant with her and husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy‘s second child.

“Of course it’s the hardest at the end, right? To get what you want — to get this beautiful baby,” the Dancing With the Stars cast member, 36, shared via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, July 31, revealing that it was her first morning injecting the progesterone hormone.

“I looked at the injections and I’m like, ‘Holy crap,’” the New Zealand native continued, showing viewers a transparent packet with the needle inside. “It’s really big.”

She went on to explain how a nurse suggested that her husband lend a helping hand with the process. One morning, however, he left earlier than expected and Murgatroyd needed to do it herself — which proved to be a struggle.

“I’m flexible, but to bend my back around to get the meatiest part of the butt is f–king challenging,” she added, noting the pep talk she had been giving herself to get through it all.

“I just kept telling myself, ‘Peta, get it in. Be grateful. Move on with your day. Stop crying,’” she stated, crediting her 5-year-old son, Shai, whom she shares with Chmerkovskiy, 42, with keeping her “grounded.”

“I look at him and I want 4 more babies,” the ABC star added in another slide where she shared a family photo. “He is my everything and I cannot wait to give him a brother or sister.”

The dancer again took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, August 1, sending gratitude to other moms who went through the process and gave her tips, including heating up the needle when doing injections.

“I put the syringe in [an electric heating pad] without the needle, heated it up, iced my butt, and it worked,” she gushed. “Maks helped me push it in and … phew … thank you, thank you, thank you! I’m seriously choking up because it helped me so much!”

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy, who wed in July 2017, have been trying to expand their family using IVF since suffering three miscarriages in the span of three years — the most recent occurring in October 2021. The ballroom pro’s first pregnancy loss happened in 2020 while she was competing on DWTS with partner Vernon Davis.

“I feel it just kind of dampened the show for me just a little bit, and it kind of just put a dark cloud over everything,” she told Us Weekly in July. “I felt I just didn’t have the best season that season because of everything.”

The Peta Jane Beauty founder initially didn’t want to share the details of her journey but ultimately changed her mind when she realized she could help others feel less alone.

“The first time I let it out of my mouth to a colleague I felt strangely better, like a piece of shame had chipped away,” she shared via Instagram in June. “And so here I am … this is all of me, the bare me and I hope that by me sharing my journey with all of you it could help someone else going through the same situation.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!