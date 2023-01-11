Dancing with joy! Dancing With The Stars’ Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy welcomed their first child on Tuesday, January 10.

“Our world is forever changed 🤍 1.10.2023,” Johnson, 28, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, January 11. The black and white photo showed a close angle of her, Chmerkovskiy, 36, and their new bundle of joy’s hands as they held one another.

The Provo native took to social media to announce her pregnancy in July.

“Our biggest dream come true yet 🤍,” Johnson shared via Instagram at the time. “Baby Chmerkovskiy coming this January! My heart has grown beyond comprehension while growing this little miracle inside of me. We can’t wait to meet our precious angel 🥹.”

The choreographer also opened up about her struggle with infertility prior to giving birth.

“The moment my whole world changed,” Johnson wrote via Instagram alongside a video of herself discovering the positive pregnancy test. “We had actually stopped trying to conceive for about 6 months to mentally/emotionally give ourselves a break… so the shock, disbelief, and sheer joy in this moment is a memory I will never forget.”

The pair, who tied the knot in 2019, revealed the sex of their first child in a sweet video in August.

“IT’S A ……..BOY!!!!!!!! 💙,” Johnson wrote via Instagram alongside her and her husband surrounded by blue confetti. “Today we are officially half way there to meeting our son. Saying those words still makes me emotional!!! SO EXCITED to be a boy mom 😭.”

In September, the new mom exclusively told Us Weekly about her transition to motherhood sharing that being pregnant has brought her and the Ukraine native closer together.

“Just knowing how to raise them in this world [is worrisome]. It’s a crazy time. I even have a hard time navigating it myself. So just being the best mother and nurture and guider that I can be [is the priority], Johnson explained to Us. “Do I have all the tools? Do I know what to tell them in certain situations?”

The So You Think You Can Dance alum continued: “He’s been such an amazing support during my pregnancy because there’s a lot of things happening to my body that are strange and not normal. And he just makes me feel like an absolute beauty queen.”

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy initially crossed paths in 2014 when Johnson became a dancer on DWTS. After remaining friends for a year, they took their relationship to the next level and officially started dating in 2015.

Although the two put their relationship on pause in 2016, they eventually rekindled their romance, getting engaged in June 2018 during a romantic trip to Italy.

“I knew Jenna was the one when I saw how close she is with her family and how she interacts with her nieces and nephews,” the Pace University alum exclusively shared with Us Weekly at the time. “Family is everything to me and I can’t wait for us to build one together.”

The dancers tied the knot two times in order to include more family and friends. The first ceremony took place in April 2019 and the second was that June.