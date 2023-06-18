Gwyneth Paltrow is celebrating the special dads in her life on Sunday, June 18.

“Happy Father’s Day to our Brad Falchuk,” Paltrow, 50, captioned Sunday Instagram Story pics of the Glee producer, 52, with his daughter Izzy, 18, and son Brody, 16. “He is the greatest, [a] great dog dad [and a] great stepdad.”

The Oscar winner also included a sweep snap of Falchuk — who shares his children with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik — posing for a silly selfie with her 19-year-old daughter, Apple. Paltrow, who coparents Apple and son Moses, 17, with ex-husband Chris Martin, also gave the Coldplay crooner a sweet shout-out for the occasion.

“Happy fathers day to this guy,” she captioned a second Instagram Story pic, alongside a selfie with Martin, 46, and their two kids.

The Goop founder and the “Fix You” singer tied the knot in December 2003, nearly one year before welcoming Apple. Paltrow gave birth to Moses in 2006, nearly eight years before the pair ultimately “consciously uncoupled” in 2014. Their divorce was finalized two years later and the former coupled strived to amicably coparent Apple and Moses.

“Chris and I committed to putting them first and that’s harder than it looks because some days you really don’t want to be with the person that you are getting divorced from,” the Shakespeare in Love star said on The Drew Barrymore Show in September 2020. “But if you’re committed to having family dinner then you do it. You take a deep breath, and you look the person in the eye, and you remember your pact, and you smile, and you hug and you recommit to this new relationship that you are trying to foster.”

Martin eventually moved on with Dakota Johnson, who he’s been dating since 2017. Paltrow, for her part, tied the knot with Falchuk in 2018.

The Shallow Hal actress later told Us Weekly in October 2022 that the married couple works hard to maintain a healthy relationship by “not withholding” their emotions.

“As women, I think sometimes we tend to swallow things, and I don’t think that’s healthy at all, and it leads to resentment,” Paltrow exclusively explained at the time, noting they “really try to really articulate our feelings” when “something difficult” arises. “I sometimes handle it less perfectly than he does. But I think having that communication and also really wanting the same things and being aligned and wanting our marriage to deepen and grow is very helpful.”