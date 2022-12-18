Forever friends. Gwyneth Paltrow explained that most of her exes are still in her life, and she prefers it that way.

When a fan asked via Instagram on Friday, December 16, if the Goop founder, 50, is friends with her exes, Paltrow said she was “pretty much” pals with most of them.

“I really believe in conscious uncoupling,” she wrote. “When you spend meaningful time with someone, it’s nice to have it morph into friendship. I don’t want to have bad blood with anyone, ever (if I can help it).”

Paltrow is famously close with ex-husband Chris Martin, with whom she shares children Apple, 18, and Moses, 16. They “consciously uncoupled” in 2016 after 13 years of marriage. However, the Oscar winner also very friendly with Brad Pitt. She dated the Fight Club star from 1994 to 1996. While they “weren’t friends for awhile” after their split, they “found our way back, probably about 18 or 19 years ago” and have stayed in touch ever since, she told Entertainment Tonight in October.

Her husband, Brad Falchuk, who she married in 2018, supports her friendships with former flames. “Probably one of the things that he likes about me is that I believe in conscious uncoupling, whether you’re uncoupling with a coworker, a spouse, a boyfriend,” Paltrow said at the time. “I really do believe that if you’ve invested in somebody — and of course there are exceptions — to amputate that relationship [shows that] maybe you’re not then fully letting the full lesson reveal itself and the healing happen.”

The Avengers: Endgame star exclusively told Us Weekly in the fall that she tries to welcome change into her life. “I always try to embrace every transition that comes with a degree of openness and even if they’re painful sometimes, there’s always beauty somewhere on the other side of it,” Paltrow said in October.

That outlook can apply to breakups and other life changes — such as her daughter going to college. “It’s been a major transition. I didn’t know what to expect, but I knew it would be hard because Apple and I are so close and were together all the time,” Paltrow admitted to Us while promoting her Gwyneth Paltrow x Copper Fit collection. “But I had no idea. It was like the worst heartbreak I’ve ever [felt].”

The Emma actress continued, “I felt like the love of my life broke up with me for weeks. It was terrible. Now, I’m getting more used to it and it also helps to see her happy and well-adjusted. That makes a huge difference.”