Coparenting with pride. Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to the two children she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin — and the pair always put their kids first.

The Oscar winner and the Coldplay singer tied the knot in December 2003 and welcomed daughter Apple one year later. Son Moses was born in 2006, and Paltrow opened up about struggling with postpartum depression soon after.

“I felt like a zombie. I couldn’t access my heart. I couldn’t access my emotions. I couldn’t connect,” she told Good Housekeeping after her son’s arrival. “It was terrible, it was the exact opposite of what had happened when Apple was born. With her, I was on cloud nine. I couldn’t believe it wasn’t the same. I just thought it meant I was a terrible mother and a terrible person.”

After 10 years of marriage, Paltrow and the “Yellow” crooner called it quits. In the now-infamous March 2014 statement, the Iron Man actress described the breakup as a “conscious uncoupling.” She filed for divorce in April 2015, and the proceedings were finalized in July 2016.

Despite their split, the twosome committed to cordially raising their kids. “He’s really like my brother,” the Goop founder said of Martin during a January 2018 interview with Stephen Colbert. “We’re very familiar. It’s nice. I think we genuinely wanted our kids to be as unscathed as possible. And we thought, if we could really maintain the family even though we weren’t a couple, that was kind of the goal. So that’s what we’ve tried to do.”

Both the Grammy winner and the Royal Tenenbaums star moved on after the end of their marriage. Paltrow, for her part, tied the knot with Brad Falchuk in September 2018. The Glee producer shares two kids of his own with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik, and he and Paltrow took their time moving in together for the sake of their blended family.

“We each have two teenage children whom we love very much,” the Avengers: Infinity War star said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in October 2019. “We were just trying to be mindful and give them a little space and not move too quickly. Less merging originally, but now we’re merged.”

The “Viva La Vida” singer, meanwhile, moved on with Dakota Johnson in October 2017. The Peanut Butter Falcon actress and her beau are “very friendly” with Paltrow and Falchuk, a source previously told Us.

“It’s not without effort and having to put feelings aside from time to time,” the insider added in October 2019. “They genuinely enjoy being together and there’s a lot of love for one another on all sides. Gwyneth loves Dakota, and vice versa. She really likes her and who she is as a person. She cares deeply for [Martin] and wants him to be happy.”

