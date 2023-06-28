Gwyneth Paltrow and ex-husband Chris Martin’s kids continue to prove that they are their parents’ mini-mes.

The former couple’s 17-year son, Moses, looked like the spitting image of his famous father, 46, in a rare pic shared by Paltrow, 50, via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, June 27. In the snap, the mother-son duo looked straight at the camera while matching in short-sleeved button-up shirts.

Moses, for his part, paired his light blue top with a black tie, black shorts, black bag and red sneakers, while the Iron Man actress sported a red and white striped blouse, white shorts, white shoes and an orange crossbody bag.

Paltrow and Moses seemingly traveled to Milan to watch one of Martin’s recent Coldplay gigs. The Oscar winner shared a snap from the Monday, June 26, concert via her Instagram Story.

Moses and his older sister, Apple, 19, make occasional appearances on their mother’s social media feed. Last month, the Shakespeare in Love actress dedicated a birthday tribute to her daughter on what also happened to be Mother’s Day.

“To behold you as a 19-year-old woman fills my heart with almost unbearable love, pride and meaning! I can’t take it!” she captioned a slideshow of Instagram pics of her look-alike child. “Thank you for making me brunch, I am making you dinner!! I love you so much, forever and ever, mama.”

One month prior, Paltrow celebrated Moses’ birthday with another celebratory Instagram post. “You are the most exceptional, kind, loving human being,” the Goop founder captioned an April 8 selfie with Moses on a boat. “You keep us all laughing with your perfect impressions and you inspire us with your harmonies. I deeply adore you more than you could ever imagine! Love, mama.”

After tying the knot in 2003, Paltrow and Martin welcomed their daughter and son in 2004 and 2006, respectively, before “consciously uncoupling” in 2014. Their divorce was finalized in July 2016. Both stars have since moved on with new partners; Martin began dating Dakota Johnson in December 2017, while Paltrow married to Brad Falchuk in September 2018 after four years of dating.

The exes, however, have remained close coparents over the years. While celebrating Father’s Day earlier this month, Paltrow honored both Martin and Falchuk, 52. “Happy Father’s Day to our Brad Falchuk,” the Emma actress captioned pics of the TV producer with his daughter, Izzy, 18, and son Brody, 16, whom he shares with ex-wife Suzanne Falchuk. “He is the greatest, [a] great dog dad [and a] great stepdad.”

Paltrow went on to share a photo of herself, Martin and their children, which she captioned, “And Happy Father’s Day to this guy.”

Three months prior, the wellness guru called Martin “the sweetest father and friend” in a March 2 Instagram birthday post.

Paltrow previously opened up about how having kids can put a strain on relationships during a January episode of her “Goop” podcast. “It’s hard on a relationship. Like, I’ve looked back now on, like, the data set of parents with young kids and it just … ruins the relationship,” the California native shared while chatting with guest Katy Perry. “It’s really hard!”