A believer in Happily Ever After! Gwyneth Paltrow shared her feelings about finding “The One” — and if someone can have more than one big love in their lifetime.

“I do believe in [soulmates],” Paltrow, 50, exclusively shared with Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 19, while promoting her Gwyneth Paltrow x Copper Fit collection. “I mean, I think that there can be more than one. But I do believe that there’s that person that can feel so right. And I think you do know. You know pretty early when it’s the right person.”

The Sliding Doors star has had her fair share of epic romances in her lifetime. After a three-year relationship with Brad Pitt in the ’90s, Paltrow tied the knot with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in December 2003. The following year, the pair welcomed daughter Apple and the Goop founder gave birth to son Moses in 2006.

While the Oscar winner and musician, 45, called it quits in 2014, Paltrow made headlines for her verbiage of the breakup, which she referred to as a “conscious uncoupling.”

“When I was announcing my husband and I were separating and we were trying to follow this specific way of doing it and the philosophy is conscious uncoupling and we like broke the f–king internet,” the Shakespeare in Love star said during a Goop Q&A in November 2015. “It’s such a hard time personally and then you have this added layer of all this criticism.” (The term was first developed by bestselling author Katherine Woodward Thomas, and is a five-week program that helps couples split in an amicable way.)

While Paltrow has since moved on with husband Brad Falchuk, whom she wed in 2018, the California native still believes in “reconnecting with the value” that former flames “once brought to your life.” That’s especially true when it comes to 58-year-old Pitt, whom earlier this month, the Iron Man star told Entertainment Tonight she still “really loves.”

As far as her marriage to Falchuck, 51, Paltrow told Us on Wednesday that the twosome work hard at keeping their relationship healthy by “not withholding” how they feel.

“As women, I think sometimes we tend to swallow things, and I don’t think that’s healthy at all, and it leads to resentment,” she explained, noting that the lovebirds “really try to really articulate our feelings” when “something difficult” comes up.

“I sometimes handle it less perfectly than he does,” she confessed. “But I think having that communication and also really wanting the same things and being aligned and wanting our marriage to deepen and grow is very helpful.”

Paltrow also shared that she and the Scream Queens director “put time” into their romance even — when it’s hard — because they recognize that “a lot of marriages struggle” when two people don’t allocate space for each other.

While balancing a career, children and a marriage can be overwhelming, the Glee alum, who turned 50 this year, is thankful she can turn to Copper Fit’s wellness products for “stress relief” from her busy lifestyle. The actress curated an exclusive capsule for the brand that offers a simple and practical approach to wellness while providing fitness solutions for the modern consumer.

“I like the idea of women seeking support when they exercise and are getting older and need support for joints,” she told Us. “I broke my knee, [and now] I use the Copper Fit sleeve all the time. Understanding that our bodies need support — that’s okay. That’s nothing to be ashamed of.”