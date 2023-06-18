Kaley Cuoco is grateful for her partner, Tom Pelphrey, as they celebrate their first Father’s Day since becoming parents.

“💙Happy (first) Father’s Day to Tildy’s favorite person! @tommypelphrey watching you become a dad has been the joy of my life,” the Flight Attendant star, 37, gushed via Instagram on Sunday, June 18, sharing a carousel of pics of Pelphrey, 40, and daughter Matilda, 2 months. “No one loves you more than that little lady (besides me).”

She added: “We 💙 you forever and appreciate all you do for our family! And to my dad! The greatest pops and gramps on earth! Matilda is one lucky widdle chunk!”

Cuoco and Pelphrey announced in October 2022, months after debuting their romance, that they were expecting their first child. Daughter Matilda Carmine Richie arrived on March 30.

“They are both obsessed with Matilda,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “They have a shared album for their friends and family that they upload pictures to daily and love to show off her progress. Kaley also loves singing to Matilda, who loves music and to bop her head and dance around.”

Pelphrey has also loved embracing his new role as a proud parent to Matilda, whom they affectionally call “Tildy.”

“It’s so beautiful. I was excited for it and you obviously have some idea of what it might be and how it cool it might be,” the Ozark alum gushed to E! News in April. “Nothing compares to the actual feeling. It’s so wild. … All I want to do is sit at home with Kaley and the baby and never leave the house. It’s a miracle. We’re so happy.”

Cuoco — who was previously married to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2015 and Karl Cook from 2018 and 2021 — and Pelphrey started dating following her divorce from Cook, 32, after meeting through their talent manager.

“I was promoting Flight Attendant with [my] manager, who is his manager. [She asked,] ‘I’m going to the Ozark premiere. Do you want to come with me?’” the 8 Simple Rules alum recalled during a September 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I got all dressed up and I was standing there. I was [outside] the bathroom and I was waiting and I hear this voice — it was Tom — and he’s like ‘Where’s this Kaley?’ It was, like, love at first sight.”

As the pair continue to grow in love and raise Matilda, they are already thinking ahead about their future.

“They will definitely have another [child] down the line; it’s just a case of when,” a second insider exclusively told Us earlier this month. “For now, Kaley’s savoring her time with Matilda and counting her blessings to be raising this beautiful baby.”