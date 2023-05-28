They just knew! Kaley Cuoco could sense sparks flying with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey from the first day they met — and was already thinking about their future.

“[Having children] was not a goal of mine,” the Flight Attendant star, 37, told Emmy magazine in a profile published on Friday, May 26, noting it was not on her “radar” to become a mother. “As a young girl I dreamed of it, but I became involved in my career. Then when we met, it was instantaneous. [I thought,] ‘Oh my God, I want to have a kid with you.’”

She added: “We both wanted it so badly, which was not what I thought my life would be. I love my career and wanted to just keep living my life. But Tom came along, and something changed. We’re not 20, so we felt like we probably couldn’t wait too long. Then we got so blessed — it happened right away.”

Cuoco and the Ozark alum, 40, were initially introduced through her manager in April 2022, one month before making their social media debut as a couple.

“This is a very Hollywood story I know. My manager was submitting different clients and asked me if I knew who Tom was, and she goes, ‘Side note, he’s single,’” the Meet Cute actress — who finalized her divorce from Karl Cook in June 2022 — recalled during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon the following September. “So the months had gone on and we’d never met, and I was promoting Flight Attendant with that same manager, who is his manager. [She asked,] ‘I’m going to the Ozark premiere. Do you want to come with me?’”

She continued at the time: “I got all dressed up and I was standing there. I was [outside] the bathroom and I was waiting and I hear this voice — it was Tom — and he’s like ‘Where’s this Kaley?’ It was, like, love at first sight.”

Cuoco — who was previously married to Ryan Sweeting between 2013 and 2015 — announced in October 2022 that she was pregnant with baby No. 1. The 8 Simple Rules alum and Pelphrey welcomed their daughter, Matilda Carmine Richie, on March 30.

“They are both obsessed with Matilda,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “They have a shared album for their friends and family that they upload pictures to daily and love to show off her progress. Kaley also loves singing to Matilda, who loves music and to bop her head and dance around.”

Having Matilda has also strengthened the duo’s relationship.

“It’s so beautiful. I was excited for it and you obviously have some idea of what it might be and how it cool it might be,” Pelphrey gushed to E! News in April. “Nothing compares to the actual feeling. It’s so wild. … All I want to do is sit at home with Kaley and the baby and never leave the house. It’s a miracle. We’re so happy.”