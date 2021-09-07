Flying high! Kaley Cuoco is turning her focus to her work days after Us Weekly confirmed her split from husband Karl Cook.

“Cassie and Cassie’s hair are back 👱🏼‍♀️💜 @flightattendantonmax season 2 ✈️ prepare for yet another turbulent decent..” the 35-year-old actress captioned a handful of Instagram snaps on Tuesday, September 7, as she shared the first glimpse at the upcoming season of HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant.

Cuoco posed in front of a bright mural wearing a printed purple turtleneck, styling her hair with blunt bangs. “We are readyyyyy!” Chrissy Metz commented.

The 8 Simple Rules alum later shared a black-and-white photo from set, writing in her Instagram Story, “Can’t believe I call this work.”

Us confirmed on Friday, September 3, that the California native and Cook, 30, split after three years of marriage.

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions,” the former Big Bang Theory star told Us in a statement. “We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.”

The now-estranged pair added that they “made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further.”

Cuoco previously married Ryan Sweeting in 2013 and moved on with Cook shortly after finalizing her divorce in May 2016. The Wedding Ringer star and the equestrian tied the knot in June 2018, marking their third wedding anniversary months before calling it quits.

“NY, June 30th, 2016 is the year we met,” the Golden Globe nominee gushed in a sweet Instagram tribute in June. “2 years to the day before we got married and now 3 years married! Why have you stayed married to me for so long?! I’m sincerely impressed @mrtankcook lol I love you oh so much you have no idea…happy anniversary!!!”

Days after news of her split made headlines, Cuoco removed a nod to Cook from her Instagram bio. She filed divorce papers at the Superior Court of California for the county of Los Angeles the same day that the pair announced their separation.

According to a source, the 7th Heaven alum “has ironclad prenup in place” as the duo prepare for their next chapter. “Her assets are protected,” the insider exclusively told Us.

In addition to The Flight Attendant, Cuoco recently wrapped filming on Meet Cute, a rom-com starring Pete Davidson. Production began in August and concluded weeks later.

“That’s a wrap on ‘Meet Cute’ !! 💫 What an experience!” the Emmy nominee captioned an Instagram photo last month as she pulled Davidson, 27, in for a hug beside the Brooklyn Bridge. “Loved every single human involved with this special little gem of a of film..💫 would do it over and over and over again 😉 (get it? It’s a time travel joke lol) see the movie and you will understand ⏰ 🧳 ✈️.”