A year of bliss! Less than one month after Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey welcomed their first child, they are celebrating their first anniversary.

“How it started ▶️ how it’s going! Cheers to a year with you @tommypelphrey ❣️,” the Flight Attendant star, 37, captioned an Instagram tribute on Saturday, April 22. “Eternally grateful for you and what we have. I love you bub.”

In her social media upload, Cuoco shared one of the first selfies of the couple ever posted and a new one of the pair cuddling with daughter Matilda, 3 weeks. In the second snap, Cuoco and the 40-year-old Ozark alum smiled for the camera while holding up the newborn and showing off her onesie.

The Big Bang Theory alum initially announced via Instagram in May 2022 that she was dating Pelphrey, one month before finalizing her divorce from ex Karl Cook. Cuoco — who was previously married to Ryan Sweeting between 2013 and 2015 — had met the New Jersey native one month prior to their social media debut.

“This is a very Hollywood story I know. My manager was submitting different clients and asked me if I knew who Tom was, and she goes, ‘Side note, he’s single,’” the Meet Cute actress confessed during a September 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “So the months had gone on and we’d never met, and I was promoting Flight Attendant with that same manager, who is his manager. [She asked,] ‘I’m going to the Ozark premiere. Do you want to come with me?’”

She added: “I got all dressed up and I was standing there. I was [outside] the bathroom and I was waiting and I hear this voice — it was Tom — and he’s like ‘Where’s this Kaley?’ It was, like, love at first sight.”

The twosome continued to grow in love before ultimately revealing in October 2022 that they were expecting their first child. Daughter Matilda Carmine Richie arrived on March 30.

“Kaley and Tom are on cloud nine. They’re so in love with Matilda and call her ‘Tilly’ for short,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “Matilda is the spitting image of Tom as a baby and she has brought the couple even closer together.”

While the insider revealed that Cuoco had been “absolutely exhausted” after giving birth, motherhood has been “totally worth it” so far.

“It’s so beautiful. I was excited for it and you obviously have some idea of what it might be and how it cool it might be,” the American Murderer actor gushed to E! News on Tuesday, April 18, of watching his girlfriend with Matilda. “Nothing compares to the actual feeling … even if she’s fussy or you haven’t slept as much. When holding Matilda and she makes those little noises and coos, your heart just melts.”

He continued: “All I want to do is sit at home with Kaley and the baby and never leave the house. It’s a miracle. We’re so happy.”

Pelphrey also shared a sweet anniversary tribute to Cuoco on Saturday. “Happy One Year bud. Best year ever,” he captioned an Instagram pic of the pair. “Love you more each day. ♥️🤍🐣🐣.”