Girl mom! Kaley Cuoco’s baby girl will always be close to her heart thanks to a sparkly necklace.

The Meet Cute actress, 37, took to Instagram on Monday, April 10, to show off the sparkly jewelry. In the photo, Cuoco wore a necklace that spelt out “Matilda,” in gold letters that were embellished with diamonds. She paired the dainty piece with a rainbow beaded necklace, finished with a floral pattern.

The Big Bang Theory alum teamed the jewelry up with reflective sunglasses and bun on top of her head. The California native sported a maxi-dress, featuring a colorful pattern, flare at her shins, short sleeves and loose fit. She held her dog, Dumps, in the photo and captioned the story, “My favorite widdle guy,” while tagging her pet’s account, “@adventures_with_dumps.”

When Cuoco welcomed her baby girl in March, she shared a carousel of photos via social media. “Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!,” she captioned the post. The Charmed actress continued while tagging her boyfriend, Tom Pehphrey, “We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle … Didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you , but I did.”

Friends and fans were quick to show their support in the comments section. Actor Josh Gad wrote, “Oh my God!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️CONGRATS!!!” Hunger Games actress Levin Rambin added, “Wow she is so cute,” and her Big Bang Theory costar, Melissa Rauch, wrote “Soooo beautiful!!! Absolutely over the moon for you all!,” alongside heart emojis. More fans commented their congratulatory messages.

The couple spent their first Easter with Matilda and shared more adorable family photos on the Flight Attendant alum’s Instagram Story. In the first adorable photo, Cuoco kissed her baby on her head while Pelphrey, 40, held their daughter and smiled into the camera. In the second snapshot, the Cougar Club star wrapped her arm around the Ozark alum and they both flashed a smile.

The duo started dating in 2022, less than a year after Cuoco filed for divorce from ex Karl Cook. In October 2022, she and Pelphrey announced they were expecting via Instagram. In the carousel of photos, the parents smiled into the camera and revealed glimpses of their pregnancy journey, which included a pink themed cake, a belly bump photo, baby pajamas, and the love birds holding up positive pregnancy tests. “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon,” the Eight Simple Rules actress captioned the post.