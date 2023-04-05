Happy family! Kaley Cuoco and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are over the moon after welcoming daughter Matilda on Thursday, March 30.

“Kaley and Tom are on cloud nine! They’re so in love with Matilda and call her ‘Tilly’ for short,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Matilda is the spitting image of Tom as a baby and she has brought the couple even closer together. They’d told very close friends about the due date but wanted to make an official announcement themselves on Instagram.”

Cuoco, 37, shared the news via the social media platform on Saturday, April 1, calling Matilda “the new light of our lives.” The Big Bang Theory alum continued: “We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief.”

The California native’s parents and her sister, Voice alum Briana Cuoco, have already met Matilda and “think she’s just adorable.” The insider added that although Kaley is “absolutely exhausted” after giving birth, she “isn’t complaining” about her new parenting duties.

“She knows it comes with the territory of being a mom and says, ‘It’s totally worth it.’ And Tom is taking a hands-on approach to being a father. When Kaley wants to take a nap, he goes into full-blown daddy duty and is ensuring that raising Matilda is a two-way effort,” the source explained.

The Flight Attendant actress and Pelphrey, 40, made their Instagram debut as a couple in May 2022. “Life lately,” Kaley wrote in the caption alongside photos of a mountain getaway with her dogs and her beau. The 8 Simple Rules alum later gushed about the Ozark actor while wishing him a happy 40th birthday in July 2022.

“To the incredible man that saved me in all the ways … happy birthday, baby!” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “To know you, is to truly adore you … the world lit up the day you were born. ❣️ 🎂 I love you!! @tommypelphrey.”

The Emmy nominee stated during an April 2022 interview with Glamour that she would “never get married again” after previously being wed to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016 and equestrian Karl Cook from 2018 to 2021. Despite her reservations about matrimony, Kaley noted that she had not given up on romance.

“I believe in love because I’ve had incredible relationships,” she told the outlet at the time. “I know that they’re out there. I like being someone’s partner and having that companionship. We’ve all been there where you think, ‘Oh, my God, I’m never going to meet someone else.’ And you do. There are great people that come into your life and they leave your life. And there are reasons for all of it.”

Now that the Wedding Ringer actress has two new loves in her life — Pelphrey and baby Matilda — she’s enjoying every moment. “Kaley isn’t in any rush to shed the baby weight. Right now, she’s embracing being a mom,” the source tells Us. “For Kaley that comes before anything else.”

The insider added that the little one’s nursery is “just divine and super cozy,” noting that the new mom has “added some personal touches and a cute rocking horse.”

For more on Kaley and her life with Pelphrey and their daughter, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.