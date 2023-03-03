Pregnant Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Welcome Rescue Dog Before Baby’s Arrival

A total dog mom. Pregnant Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, welcomed a new addition to the family before the birth of their child.

The Big Bang Theory alum, 37, revealed via her Instagram Story on Thursday, March 2, that she and the Ozark alum, 40, adopted a rescue dog named Opal, not long before they are set to welcome their first child together. The couple announced she is pregnant with a baby girl in October 2022.

“Thank you @deityanimalresuce and an amazing foster @thisisdarragh for bringing this angel to us,” the actress captioned her announcement post, which featured a sweet photo of her and the pup snuggling together. “We did a thing … again. We welcome miss Opal (little widdle girl) into our growing family.”

According to the Meet Cute star, Opal has already found her place in the family. Sharing a funny video of her slapping another of Cuoco’s dogs Dumpy in the face, the actress wrote, “She’s hilarious and already torturing every dog in this house.”

But the small chihuahua has developed a soft spot for her “biggest brother,” Pelphrey’s dog Blue. “She won’t leave him alone,” Cuoco captioned another Instagram Story slide.

Among several adorable photos and videos that The Flight Attendant star shared is one of Pelphrey laying on the couch with Opal, captioned, “@tommypelphrey didn’t know he was a little chi lover and he is now obsessed and nothing makes me happier.”

Cuoco followed the pic with two short videos of the Mank star sharing kisses with their new pup. In her posts, she also encouraged fans to “adopt don’t shop ever!!”

She ended the slew of snapshots by posting a pic of her and Pelphrey sharing a kiss, writing, “Just cause I can’t get enough of you.”

Cuoco has been an animal lover long before she and Pelphrey announced their relationship in May 2022. During her marriage to her Karl Cook (whom she filed for divorce from in September 2021 after three years of marriage), the Harley Quinn star and the equestrian shared several furry friends. Following the death of Cuoco’s longtime canine companion Norman in January 2021, the former couple adopted a new dog names Larry together that July.

“When you know you know! Welcome to the family, Larry,” Cuoco — who was also previously married to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016 — captioned a since-deleted Instagram post at the time. “He’s a 9-year-old ginormous mastiff chunk mutt of love and we are obsessed. Thank you @pawsforlifek9 & @rita_earl_blackwell for the perfect addition to our lives. #seniorsunday #adoptdontshop #rescuedog (also thank you to his previous fosters for taking amazing care of him!)”

In April 2021, she announced she had welcomed a horse into her mix of pets. “Meet Zee-Yah (another Zaza baby. My dad named him and he’s very proud of it) convos with my husband,” she wrote in another since-deleted post, which features a selfie of her with the foal. “Me ‘babe we have so many babies, what are we gonna do with them’? Karl ‘well the idea is to sell them’ me ‘laughs hysterically.’”