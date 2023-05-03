Proud parents! Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are having the time of their lives since welcoming daughter Matilda earlier this year, an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“They are both obsessed with Matilda,” the source says of the Flight Attendant actress, 37, and the Ozark alum, 40. “They have a shared album for their friends and family that they upload pictures to daily and love to show off her progress. Kaley also loves singing to Matilda, who loves music and to bop her head and dance around.”

The insider adds that the little girl is capable of a lighting up a room despite being less than two months old. “Matilda is the happiest baby who giggles all the time, has big emotional facial reactions to the people she loves and brings joy to everyone around her,” the source tells Us. “She really has a charismatic personality already!”

The Big Bang Theory veteran and the She Said actor welcomed the little one on March 30. “Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!” Cuoco wrote via Instagram two days after the birth. “We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief.”

While the couple have been spending a lot of time at home with the infant, they recently managed to sneak out for the premiere of Pelphrey’s new HBO Max series, Love & Death.

“They both put their lives on pause for the last few months which has been an adjustment, but getting out for a date night was fun for them!” the source tells Us. “Becoming parents has been the hardest thing they’ve ever done but the most rewarding.”

Cuoco and the New Jersey native went public with their romance in May 2022, making their red carpet debut as a couple at the Emmys later that year. Before announcing her pregnancy in October 2022, the 8 Simple Rules alum said she always knew she wanted to become a mother. “I’m not quite there yet but I know that I will be ’cause I love kids,” Cuoco told Entertainment Tonight in 2018.

While new parenthood can be tough, the insider tell Us that Pelphrey and his girlfriend are thriving in their new roles. “Kaley loves Tom even more now after seeing him as a father,” the source says. “He gets up for late-night feedings and is always having daddy-daughter cuddle time on the couch before she goes to bed.”

