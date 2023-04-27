Kaley Cuoco has that new mom glow! The actress stepped out for her first red carpet since welcoming daughter Matilda with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey.

The new parents were all smiles as they attended the Love & Death premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 26. Cuoco, 37, was a vibrant sight in a blue mock neck gown, featuring whimsical silk fabric that blew with the wind. The Flight Attendant star kept the colorful theme going with her footwear, opting for mint green kitten heels.

For glam, celebrity makeup artist Courtney Hart gave Cuoco a warm beat that included rosy cheeks, bold eyeliner and a peachy lip, using products from Charlotte Tilbury, Chanel Beauty, Anastasia Beverly Hills and Lancôme.

The Big Bang Theory alum wore her honey-colored tresses in loose curls. The effortless style perfectly complemented Cuoco’s wispy curtain bangs, which she debuted at the Golden Globes in January.

Pelphrey, 40, for his part, looked dapper in a khaki-colored suit teamed with brown dress shoes.

Before heading out for the evening, Cuoco took to Instagram to show photos of herself and the Guiding Light alum posing with their baby girl. “Date night,” the Meet Cute star wrote over the adorable snap, which showed the lovebirds cradling the newborn in their backyard.

Little Matilda arrived on March 30, with Cuoco introducing her to the world via Instagram on April 1. “Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives,” the California native wrote alongside a carousel of photos. “We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief.”

She ended the sweet note by gushing over her beau. “@tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did.”

Last weekend, the couple celebrated their first anniversary. “How it started -> how it’s going! Cheers to a year with you @tommypelphrey,” she captioned the April 22 tribute. “Eternally grateful for you and what we have. I love you bub.”

Cuoco announced via Instagram in May 2022 that she had sparked a romance with Pelphrey, one month before finalizing her divorce from ex Karl Cook. Five months later, the twosome announced they were expecting their first child. (Cuoco was also previously married to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2015.)

